Fri Aug 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

Sindh police chief reviews security arrangements for Muharram

Karachi

August 21, 2020

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Maher on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation and security arrangements for Muharram in a video link conference at the Central Police Office, Karachi.

The Sindh IGP chaired the meeting while religious scholars from the Shia community were among who attended it. The Sindh police chief sought suggestions from the scholars who expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements and ensured they would coordinate with police.

In the video conference, the administration and organisers of processions were asked to coordinate with police in the province. The DIG traffic was given directives for arrangements and alternative routes while the AIGP operations was appointed as the focal person.

