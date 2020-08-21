Polythene bags creating health, environment issues

MULTAN: Polythene bags have become part of our daily life in a way that now it seems difficult to abandon their use despite the fact that hazardous substances and chemicals are used in their manufacturing.

The News has learnt that the use of polythene bags can expedite the spread of coronavirus from places to human body. Bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, antiminitroxide, brominated flame retardants, and poly-fluorinated chemicals are used in the making of the plastic shopping bags. Reportedly, the use of chemical toxins like lead, cadmium, mercury and carcinogens can cause severe health complications for human beings. According to chemists, environmentalists and health experts the use of plastic bag is creating troubles in terms of health, rubbish in streets and parks and clogging up of drains and sewerage lines.

The plastic bags also cause environment issues. EPD Deputy Director Dr Zafar Iqbal told The News that Multan city daily produces 600-700 tonnes waste of shopping bags that is very dangerous for human beings, animals, marine life and plants and disturbs atmosphere.

He said polythene bags degenerates very slowly and the process takes centuries. According to health experts long term use of plastic shopping bags is very dangerous for health. Nishtar Hospital Assistant Professor Medicine Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq was of the view that plastic takes more than one thousand years to decay.

He said the immediate harms of the use of plastic bags are: irritation in eyes, vision disturbance, troubles in breathing, respiratory problems, liver dysfunction, cancers, skin diseases, lungs problems, headache, dizziness, birth effect, reproductive, cardiovascular and genotoxic. Bosan Rural Health Centre head and senior physician Dr Imran Rafiq said polythene bags cause cancer and rural people lack awareness against the hazards of the plastic bags. He said an aggressive campaign is needed in rural areas to minimize the use of plastic bags. Dr Imran said the long use of plastic bags can lead to endocrine disruption. Punjab Agriculture Information Deputy Director Naveed Asmat Kahloon said when waste of plastic bags is dumped in rivers, ponds or oceans, it causes severe troubles for marine life. He said the plastic bags cause environmental pollution and disturb soil’s fertility.

He said they prevent sunlight from entering the soil. Dr Zafar Iqbal said the department has planned to launch an aggressive crackdown on the use of plastic shopping bags.