ECP completes delimitation of Mansehra councils

MANSEHRA: Election Commissioner of Pakistan has completed the delimitation the village and neighbourhood councils of five tehsils of the district and fresh lists would be displayed at its office here today (Friday).

Zeeshan Khan, the district election commissioner, told reporters on Thursday that a committee constituted by the Election Commission has finalised the delimitation task. “The delimitation is the first step taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan and schedule for the local government elections would also be notified at an appropriate time,” he added.

He said that delimitation authority was set up by the Election Commission only at divisional level in Abbottabad where the people of seven districts of Hazara, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas could challenge the exclusion and inclusion of any area incorporated in the fresh lists of delimitations.

“Anybody can appeal to the delimitation authority within the next 15 days,” said the official said.