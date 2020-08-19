Dada shares his life story with audience

LAHORE:Alhamra brings another episode of its monthly literary and cultural session ‘Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain’ online through Zoom.

In this episode, architect Nayyar Ali Dada was the guest speaker. He was enrolled in NCA in the 60s when it was a hub of progressive and creative ideas under the direction of great artist Prof and Principal Shakir Ali. Sumera Khalil moderated the programme. Ali Dada said the most fun came during the construction of Shakir Ali Museum because ‘I was working for my teacher the way he teaches work is very interesting’. He said he enjoyed a lot during Shakir Ali’s and the experiments he did there later became a trend.

Regarding the Lahore Arts Council’s structure, Dada said Alhamra is a place where art and culture grow and designing that building was a great challenge. The quality of a successful building is to adapt to its climate. And the Lahore Arts Council has that quality. He said when he built the Alhamra building, great Intezar Hussain said that he did poetry with his art. Chairperson Board of Governors Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi while quoting architect Nayyar Ali Dada said that his services are unparalleled. The programme was broadcast live on social media pages of Alhamra Arts Council.

Concern: The water rescue teams of Punjab Emergency Service have responded to 1,046 drowning emergencies and saved lives of 186 people since January 2020. The Punjab Emergency Service DG said the highest number of drowning emergencies, 63, was reported in Lahore district.

The DG was informed 41 deaths in drowning emergencies were reported in Gujranwala district, 32 in Sheikhupura, 29 each in Sahiwal and DG Khan, and 28 in Bahawalpur. The DIG observed that 62per cent of drowning emergencies occurred in canals, 20pc in rivers, 5.54pc in sewerage and drains, and 12.8pc in ponds and wells.