Should we hope?

Imran Khan, Captain, provided hope to the nation for better governance, and a corruption free and economically prosperous Pakistan.

His personality, education, success in cricket, charity work etc were adequate reasons for people to believe his narrative. The majority of the educated, salaried, youth and supporters of change were convinced that he should win elections in 2013. However, the PML-N enjoyed strong candidates in most constituencies. Traders, industrialists and older people were also in favour of having experienced leadership.

After the emergence of Dawn Leaks, the gap further widened between the Sharifs and the powers that be, making Imran Khan a more favourable candidate. Adding to that, electables mostly from southern Punjab were also motivated into joining the PTI before the 2018 elections.

Most of Imran’s voters were expecting an overnight change, as was promised during the election campaign. However, one segment of his voters knew the ground realities and expected gradual but sustainable change. After the completion of two years of the PTI government, both the groups that supported the PTI appear to be disappointed. It is evident that the ruling party could not perform in the last two years, which has led to severe disappointment amongst the youth within other supporters. It is still believed that the PM is honestly working day and night, meeting stakeholders for feedback to improve upon the situation but the results do not reflect these efforts.

We know the Covid-19 pandemic has hit globally, but Pakistan’s poor economic performance and weak governance have swept away the hope that the prime minister had induced a few years ago, of transforming Pakistan.

Economic uplift for the country has been the most important challenge for the PTI. Unemployment, inflation, public debt including foreign loans, fiscal deficits, taxes and dollar rate have increased substantially during the PTI’s tenure. GDP growth rate, especially large-scale manufacturing, has decreased considerably. The public is most hit by the increase in inflation, the unemployment rate and the decrease in GDP growth rate. The rest of the indicators have a gradual impact on the quality of life of the common citizen. The PTI has been successful in reducing the trade and current account deficit by contracting imports and initiating hydel power projects/dams.

If we want to see some light at the end of the tunnel, it has been our foreign policy where the sustained efforts of the foreign minister and the charisma of the prime minister have led to success. PM Imran has made impressive speeches during his foreign visits and also highlighted the Kashmir issue at various forums including the UNGA. His charisma, communication skills, good working relationship with institutions, and no business interests have helped Pakistan strengthen its relationship with the Muslim world. However, India has given us a tough time in the FATF, though we are trying to sustain it through successful engagement with our friends across the globe.

Why are supporters of the PTI starting to lose hope? One of the main points in the PTI’s election manifesto was to recover looted money, but ground realities dictate differently. Although the PM and his team have been successful in maintaining the narrative that the leadership of both major political parties is corrupt and that PM Imran Khan has done his best to keep them behind bars, legal constraints are the major hurdles in the way of prosecution. This argument does not satisfy the public; they want to see the results of those big election slogans.

Good governance and reforms was also a big commitment made by Imran with the nation. The PM is continuously consulting technocrats, expats, businessmen, opinion makers, PTI leaders and professionals. However, all ideas are futile until a competent, strong team is put in place to implement these recommendations\decisions. Differences and groupings within the PTI team is said to be a major reason for its inability to deliver.

Before the elections, Imran Khan was popular with the bureaucracy due to his stature and exposure. However, the role of NAB has scared them from making bold decisions. Civil servants have also lost confidence because of the frequent changes/postings that have gone on under this regime. The PM is ignoring the public perception about the capability of his team including the CM Punjab.

Due to the NAB cases and the stance of the PM, the opposition will not cooperate with him for the necessary legislation required to improve every sector. A perception has even been built that without NAB, the government cannot maintain majority in the National and Punjab assemblies.

PM Imran Khan cannot fulfil his dreams without reforms\legislation in every sector including the legal system, NAB, police, civil service and education. Effective implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision through the motivation of civil servants and working relationship with at least one of the major political parties is very important. Hence, all is not well and the prime minister’s cautiously created image is decaying due to non-performance.

After two years of elections, even his enthusiastic voters are now questioning their choice. The inscription is on the wall: Will he be successful in fulfilling our dreams in the next three years or should PTI supporters stop dreaming for a stronger and better Pakistan? Do we have any new option, or will the older lot reconcile again with the power corridors?

The writer is a columnist and senior banker.