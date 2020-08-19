James Whale says he plans to ask to return to work following cancer diagnosis

James Whale has said that next week he plans to ask his boss at talkRadio if he can return to his presenting duties following his cancer diagnosis.

The radio DJ said he is looking forward to getting back to work, adding that it helps that he can present from home.

On Sunday he revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer of the kidney, spine, brain and lungs.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think next week I’m going to ask the boss if I can do one show and then I will see how it goes.”

Whale added: “Considering what’s going on at the moment, I can’t wait.”

He said that most people encounter health problems at some point in their lives and you “just have to deal with them”.

Whale is receiving immunotherapy and hormone replacement treatment while awaiting a prognosis, with the hope he will be able to return to work and avoid chemotherapy.

Following his diagnosis celebrities and politicians including Piers Morgan, Laurence Fox, Charlotte Hawkins and Nigel Farage sent him well wishes on social media.

Whale was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and had to have one of his kidneys removed.

His past experience with cancer led him to form the James Whale Kidney Fund in 2006, which merged with Kidney Cancer UK in 2015.

The broadcaster and talk show host has a regular slot on talkRadio, having previously worked for LBC, talkSport and ITV over his decades in the industry.

He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 alongside Christopher Biggins and Frankie Grande.