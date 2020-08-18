QWP leader wants foreign policy revisited

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday said the country had been isolated in the comity of nations due to the flawed foreign policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a public gathering in Shabqadar tehsil here, he said the country needed a bold and visionary leader, who had the ability to promote the country’s interests. On the occasion, known social and political figure Majid Khan announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters. He reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party at the grassroots. Sikandar Sherpao maintained that Islamabad did not take a bold stance on the Kashmir issue and the recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

He added that the ones, who helped the PTI come to power, had realized that this government was a total failure, lacking the ability to deliver.