Tue Aug 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

Mill owner held in Faisalabad

Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

FAISALABAD: The FBR on Monday arrested local textile mill owner Syed Muhammad Azhar on the charge of causing Rs 134.4 million loss to the national exchequer by issuing flying invoices and thus stealing this huge government sales tax. He had been shifted to some unidentified place for thorough investigation by the Federal Board of Revenue authorities.

