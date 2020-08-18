Mill owner held in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The FBR on Monday arrested local textile mill owner Syed Muhammad Azhar on the charge of causing Rs 134.4 million loss to the national exchequer by issuing flying invoices and thus stealing this huge government sales tax. He had been shifted to some unidentified place for thorough investigation by the Federal Board of Revenue authorities.