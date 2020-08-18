‘Unity, brotherhood must to maintain peace in Muharram’

FAISALABAD: A delegation of the Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee Punjab on Monday arrived here in connection with the promotion of religious harmony during Muharram.

The delegation was headed by former provincial Khateeb of Auqaf Department Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi. The delegation members held a meeting with the Peace Committees of four districts of the division at Circuit House.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO Sohail Ch, Additional Commissioner Mehboob Ahmad, Zonal Administrative Auqaf Ayyaz Mehmood Lashari, Zonal Khateeb Maulana Fateh Muhammad Rashdi and others were also present.

Addressing the meeting, the former provincial Khateeb Auqaf said that the delegations of the Ulema were visiting across the Punjab for ensuring the religious harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during the Muharram. He urged upon forging unity among the ranks of all sects to foil the nefarious designs of the anti-social elements.

He said that a close liaison among the district administration, police and peace committees for maintaining law and order situation was must during Muharram. The commissioner thanked the Ulema for extending excellent cooperation with regards to maintaining peaceful environment and stressed upon disseminating the message of love and unity at grassroots level for peaceful observance of the Muharram.

He told that three layers of security would be made across the division. He said that the proposals of peace committees were being entertained properly for strengthening the security arrangements in Faisalabad division.

The DC said that there was a dire need of unity, fraternity and religious harmony to jeopardize the conspiracies of enemies of the country. Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Anwar highlighted the dire need of religious harmony and maintaining peace for the safety and survival of the country.

GUJRANWALA: A delegation of Punjab Peace Committee on Monday arrived here and held a meeting with the administration and police officers. The delegation was led by Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, prayer leader of Data Darbar Mosque, Lahore, while Ulema from all sects were also present.

During the meeting, the Ulema said that unity, tolerance and mutual consensus of the sects was necessary to maintain law and order in the society.They said that every person of the society should play his role to maintain law and order in the society.

Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah while addressing the meeting said that all possible measures would be adopted for provision of peaceful atmosphere to the citizens and no one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the society during Muharram. RPO Riaz Nazir told in the meeting that the police had completed all its arrangements for maintaining law and order during Muharram.

He said that thousands of police officers and officials would perform their duties for provision of security to the Muharram processions in the region.