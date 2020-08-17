Tourists flock to historic places in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: Tourists from every nook and cranny of the country have started visiting historic places in Khyber district after the restoration of peace.

Officials said that visitors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had started visiting Ali Masjid, Charbagh Ice Gat, Kam Shalman and Loey Shalman to enjoy waterfalls and stream water to beat the heat.

Vendors in Ali Masjid in Jamrud and Charbagh waterfall in Landikotal said that daily five to eight hundred visitors from Peshawar and other places visited these areas. They said a good number of local visitors, including children, also enjoy the waterfall in Charbagh.

Salim Khan, who sells fast foods in Ali Masjid, told The News that around 1500 visitors came to Ali Masjid tourist spots on bikes.

“After the restoration of peace in Khyber district, the people are being encouraged to visit the historical Khyber Pass and other tourist spots,” said an official of the Tourism Department. He said the government was promoting tourism in Khyber district to attract more tourists.

“The increasing number of tourists to Khyber will not only help boost the local business but it will also generate revenue and create jobs for local people where a number of markets recently opened to entertain tourists in Khyber,” said AC Landikotal Muhammad Imran. He said the police, TMA staff and other government employees had been directed to facilitate visitors in Landikotal.