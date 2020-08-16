PNCA announces winners of short film contest

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts organised an open contest of short films as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The contestants from all across Pakistan sent short videos reflecting the various aspects of the diverse Pakistani culture.

The contest was meant to motivate young generation towards celebration of the Independence Day during the current critical times and creating innovative stuff in this regard.

The PNCA also announced cash prizes for top three shortlisted clips and uploaded the online award ceremony on its Facebook page.

In award ceremony, noted artist and puppeteer Farooq Qaiser and Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed were the guest of honour along with famous film critic Aijaz Gul and PNCA Programme Coordinator Umer Zaka.

The winners were announced and Zaheer Zaufran got 3rd position for his video named ‘Yeh Mera Pakistan.’

Ahmad Abbas secured 2nd position for his video titled ‘Wafa us ki.’ First prize of this esteemed event was given to Omar Nafees for his beautiful short film named ‘Phurr.’ Farooq Qaiser appreciated the craft of young film makers and showed his compliments.

He briefly described the importance of films as an effective medium of communication and how to improve the power of expression keeping in view the fundamentals.

Dr Fouzia Saeed highlighted the importance of creativity at both individual and collective levels and congratulated the award holders for showing some exceptional work.

She also gave a brief insight about PNCA recent one-year film course and motivated the emerging film makers to adopt it in order to improve their craft.

The online speech contest and painting competition among children is part of the PNCA's Independence Day programmes to be held on August 17.