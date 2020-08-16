FDA retrieves over 165-Kanal land from 55 housing schemes

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has retrieved more than 165 kanal of land from 55 private housing schemes and land grabbers during last eight months.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja stated this during a meeting that was held to review the performance of different sections of the FDA.

He said a survey was conducted to assess and check the status of land allocated for the public parks, graveyards, mosques, wastewater disposal, solid waste management, schools, dispensaries and other public utility services and found that the management of some private housing schemes had encroached and grabbed the public utility services land. The FDA enforcement team took possession of the public buildings land.

The DG said the developers of private housing schemes were bound to allocate the land for public utility services buildings according to size of housing scheme and plan and these pieces of land were required to be transferred to the FDA.

He said the rights of the dwellers of the housing schemes would be protected and monitoring teams were actively working in this regard. He directed the officers concerned to maintain complete transparency in the matters of housing schemes and other administrative affairs. He stressed accelerating the pace of recovery campaign to collect the government dues and arrears.

DC INSPECTS WORKING OF ANTI-POLIO TEAMS: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday visited different localities to check the performance of anti-polio drops teams.

He visited Jamaia Chishtia Chowk, Islam Nagar and other areas and inspected the presence of anti-polio teams, the immunisation record and met parents of children. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadr Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present on the occasion. The DC said all resources should be used for best implementation on campaign and no child up to five years of age should be left without vaccination in any household.

He directed the health officers to monitor the campaign regularly and presented coverage report day by day. The DC said 100 percent target should be achieved and no negligence would be tolerated in the working of campaign. DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed said all 3,147 teams were in field and durable monitoring were carried out.