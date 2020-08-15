Jashan-e-Azadi float attracts citizens in Pindi

Rawalpindi:On the directions of Punjab Government, Punjab Council of the Arts prepared ‘Jashan-e-Azadi’ Float which was based on Pakistan Movement.

Punjab Float moved on Murree Road, Mall Road, Cantonment and other adjoining areas for 13th & 14th August 2020. The purpose of the making float was to pay tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement and to give information to the young generation about the sacrifices rendered by forefathers.

The float was comprised of Mazar-e-Iqbal, Minar-e-Pakistan, photographs of great migration and plight of immigrants, the tomb of Qauid-e-Azam and rare photographs of heroes of Pakistan movement including Allama Iqbal, Quid-e-Azam, Fatima Jinnah, Maula Muhammad Ali Johar, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Nawab Saleem Ullah, Ch Rehmat Ali, AK Fazal ul Haq, and other prominent heroes.

The citizen took great interest in float and took photographs with the float. The excitement of the people was sightseeing. Punjab float was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and had appreciated the efforts of Punjab Council of the Arts for fabricating Float and had termed it a representation of Pakistan.