Deputing teachers for inspecting flour mills humiliation: LHC CJ

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan expressed his displeasure on provincial food department for deputing teachers to hold inspection of flour mills.

Hearing a petition Thursday of a flour mills in Kasur against non-provision of quota, it transpired to the chief justice that school teachers had been assigned to inspect the mills. The CJ observed that assigning the teachers for inspection of the mills amounted to humiliating them which the court would not permit.

He directed the food secretary to review the decision and also decide the matter of the quota till August 17 after hearing the version of the flour mills. The secretary and Kasur’s deputy commissioner were present in the court who said the decision to engage teachers for mill’s inspection was not correct.

The petitioner/mills had pleaded that the Punjab government had made a policy to allocate quota to functional mills only. The chief justice also questioned the responsibility of checking the mills given to the deputy commissioners instead of the food department.