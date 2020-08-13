close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

SSGC official kidnapped, killed in Nawabshah

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

SUKKUR: Some unidentified assailants kidnapped and killed a Sui Southern Gas Company’s officer in Nawabshah. Mahmood Bhatti, an officer of SSGC Nawabshah, was kidnapped by some unidentified criminals and shortly afterwards his body was found at a nearby place. The police have shifted the body to the People’s Medical College Hospital, Nawabshah, for medico-legal formalities. They said after medical examination, the family's complaint would be registered and formal investigations launched.

Latest News

More From Pakistan