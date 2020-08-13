SSGC official kidnapped, killed in Nawabshah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Some unidentified assailants kidnapped and killed a Sui Southern Gas Company’s officer in Nawabshah. Mahmood Bhatti, an officer of SSGC Nawabshah, was kidnapped by some unidentified criminals and shortly afterwards his body was found at a nearby place. The police have shifted the body to the People’s Medical College Hospital, Nawabshah, for medico-legal formalities. They said after medical examination, the family's complaint would be registered and formal investigations launched.