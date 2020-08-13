Five more fall victim to Karo-Kari in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The monstrous tribal tradition of Karo Kari has claimed another five lives in the Sukkur region.

According to initial reports, accused Ali Khan Shabani killed his wife Rani with an axe accusing her of being a Kari in village Salih Patt in Sukkur. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. In another case, an accused shot and killed his sister Asia Bullo over Karo Kari issue in Ghotki and managed to escape.

Similarly in Thulh, accused Sheer Khan Odho shot dead his sister-in-law Bilqees, w/o Jahangher Odho, and her alleged boy friend Faraz Odho, and escaped from the crime scene. Also in Khanpur, some unidentified accused shot dead Mumtaz Malik, resident of Sajawal Malik of Ghotki, while accusing him of being a Karo.

Sindh is under sharp focus for this odious Karo Kari tradition which has claimed scores of lives often providing cover to tribal, property and other family disputes. Many times the tribal Jirga force family to kill their relatives to settle some dispute and get away, employing the tradition under the watchful eyes of the law. Most of these cases, despite making headlines in the media seldom, attract police investigation and conviction.