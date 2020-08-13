SHC&MED secretary praises SIMS staff for fighting COVID-19

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, Secretary Nabeel A Awan, visited Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) the other day.

The principal SIMS/Services Hospital, Lahore, Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz gave a briefing to SHC&MED secretary regarding ongoing development projects in the hospital.The SHC&MED secretary appreciated hospital administration and staff for their untiring services in the fight against coronavirus. He especially lauded the efforts of Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz and his team for setting up a special centre at United Christian Hospital (UCH), special makeshift centre for COVID-19 patients in Camp Jail, Lahore, and a special coronavirus facility for 1,500 psychiatric patients, suffering from coronavirus in Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH). He especially thanked Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Dr Kamran Cheema and staff of SIMS/SHL for extending their full cooperation to the Punjab government in the fight against coronavirus pandemic