SHC grants pre-arrest bail to KE CEO in electrocution case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday granted protective pre-arrest bail to Chief Executive Officer of K Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and another officer in an electrocution case.

Moonis Alvi and Sheikh Amir Zia had approached the SHC for protective bail after registration of an FIR against them for electrocution of a person in the DHA. The Defence Police had registered a case against KE CEO and three others after Faizan was electrocuted. The complainant had told the police that that he and Faizan had gone out for a walk when the latter was electrocuted in the vicinity of the substation, but the power utility had accused his nephew of theft. The applicants counsel Abid S Zuberi sought protective pre-arrest bail of the applicants as they feared arrest and wanted to surrender to face the charges. The court after preliminary hearing of the applications granted them bail in sum of Rs.50,000 each and directed them to surrender.