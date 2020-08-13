Majority of Scots support independence from UK: poll

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A majority of Scots support independence from the United Kingdom, a YouGov poll found on Wednesday, with support for nationalists bolstered by a much more positive view of how they have responded to COVID-19 compared with London. The poll for the Times newspaper found that 53% of people would vote for Scottish independence in a referendum, up 2 percentage points from January and the highest level of support for independence recorded by YouGov.