COVID-19 claims another life in ICT

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak that has started losing intensity in this region of the country has claimed another life here in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths so far caused by the illness to 172 in the federal capital while 278 patients have already lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district.

In last 24 hours, as many as 16 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including 15 from ICT and only one from Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that 25 patients have recovered from the illness in last 24 hours taking total number of recoveries from the region to 18611 including 13020 from the federal capital and 5591 from Rawalpindi district. To date, a total of 21228 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities including 15296 from ICT and 5932 from Rawalpindi.

In last 24 hours, only one patient has been tested positive for COVID-19 in the district where a total of 25 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 38 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

The number of suspects of the disease under quarantine at their homes in the district has already been reduced to 180 that was 6740 two days back, on Monday, he said.

On Wednesday, there were a total of 2104 active cases of CVID-19 in ICT while the number for Rawalpindi district was 63.