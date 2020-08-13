SHO suspended over Gulshan-e-Hadeed bomb attack

The Steel Town police station chief was suspended on Wednesday, a day after a bomb attack was carried out in his jurisdiction on a Jashn-e-Azadi (celebration of independence) stall in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed neighbourhood.

SHO Shakir Ali was suspended for negligence in making proper security arrangements. Police detained around 10 suspects during overnight search operations in different parts of Steel Town. However, no case had been registered until the filing of this report.

Seven people, including a woman, had been injured in the attack. Police said that unidentified men on a motorbike had hurled an IED at the stall. The blast had caused fear and panic in the locality.

Investigators said the blast resembled the series of attacks on police and Rangers officials in Karachi in the recent past. They suspect that any of the separatist groups of Sindhi nationalists might be behind the recent attack as well.

Man gunned down

A young man was gunned down on Lasbela Road on Wednesday. According to the Jamshed Quarters police, one of the two armed men opened fire on 25-year-old Imran, son of Hameedulla. He was shot once in his chest, killing him on the spot. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to SHO Qamar Zaib Satti, the deceased was accompanied by his brother when the incident took place, adding that the incident seemed to be a case of personal enmity. The police recovered an empty shell of a pistol from the crime scene.