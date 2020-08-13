As seven more fall prey to COVID-19, Sindh’s death toll hits 2,297

Seven more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 373 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,297 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 7,870 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 373 people, or 4.7 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 852,575 tests, which have resulted in 124,929 positive cases, which means that 14.7 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.8 per cent.

He said that 4,460 patients are currently under treatment: 4,058 in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 394 at hospitals, while 208 patients are in critical condition, of whom 40 are on life support.

He added that 335 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 117,972, which shows a 94.4 per cent recovery rate. The CM said that out of the 373 fresh cases of Sindh, 211 (or 56.6 per cent) have been reported in Karachi: 67 new patients belong to District South, 59 to District East, 34 to District Central, 18 to District Malir, 17 to District West and 16 to District Korangi.

Hyderabad has reported 18 new cases, Jamshoro and Badin 12 each, Sukkur 10, Kambar and Tando Mohammad Khan nine each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Allahyar eight each, Larkana and Umerkot seven each, Mirpurkhas six, Shikarpur and Thatta five each, Matiari four, Khairpur two, and Dadu, Ghotki and Sujawal one each, he added