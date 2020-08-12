Siraj backs CJP’s remarks that mafias feeding govt

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the mafias extend their support to those political parties in the elections which oblige them after coming into power at the cost of country’s resources and people’s welfare.

Talking to different delegations at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said Chief Justice of Pakistan rightly pointed out that mafias were feeding the government.

The fact, he said, already admitted by the prime minister that he was surrounded by the mafias. But, he said, when the country would get rid of the corrupt elements plundering its resources with both hands for decades was real question. The ruling party, he said, had made the tall claims to introduce a clean system and launch a ruthless across the board accountability process.

However, he added, the anti-corruption campaign became a joke and tool for the victimisation of only those who were against the government. In the era of Mr Khan, he said, mafias rule was further strengthening, collapsing the institutions and snatching bread from the mouth of the poor.

Senator Siraj said the so-called mainstream political parties were the same sides of the coin and the fact was that the feudal lords and imperialists were ruling over the country just by changing the parties. The two main opposition parties, he said, support the government in the parliament when it came to the matter of their masters but they rush to the people only make them fools.

The JI chief expressed regret on the genocide of Muslims in different Indian states and occupied Kashmir and the silence of the world over it. He particularly pointed out silence of Muslim rulers and OIC on Kashmir issue.

Siraj said they were ultimately the masses who needed to stand up for the protection of their rights and bring real revolution in Pakistan. He said the JI would never disappoint the people if voted to power.