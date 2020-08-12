Ajoka documentary wins award

LAHORE: “Pakistan’s Best-kept Secret”, Ajoka’s internationally acclaimed documentary on Lahore Museum, has won an award at the Indus Valley international Film Festival.

The festival was organised by South Asian Forum for Culture and Creative Heritage and feature and documentary films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran and Maldives were screened. Ajoka’s documentary was given Jury’s Special Mention Award.

The documentary screening was followed by a question answer session with its director Shahid Nadeem, conducted by Festival curator Harsh Narayan. The film, produced in collaboration with Samosa Media UK, follows Museum director Sumaira Samad in conversation with Samosa’s Anwar Akhtar and Shahid Nadeem, while visiting Museum galleries. The film has been widely screened at educational institutions and museums across UK and its Facebook viewing has passed the 2 million mark.

Ajoka’s Chairperson Zara Salman has congratulated the Ajoka team on this honour and said the film has helped increase awareness about the Lahore Museum and Pakistan’s rich heritage.