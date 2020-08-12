close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
Karachi Gymkhana told to stop illegal construction

Our Correspondent
Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani wrote to the Karachi Gymkhana president to stop illegal construction work on its premises.

The Supreme Court in its order on Monday also stayed the construction activities at the Karachi Gymkhana on an application of the commissioner. The advocate general for Sindh submitted that the Karachi Gymkhana was a heritage building and maintained by the heritage law and rules.

The letter said that with reference to the hearing of the Supreme Court on August 10, status quo had been granted as illegal construction work had been being carried out on the premises of the gymkhana in violation of building and heritage laws.

