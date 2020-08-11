Bilawal for protection of equal rights of minorities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party will continue its struggle for the establishment of an egalitarian and democratic society in the country for the protection of the equal rights of minorities, so that every citizen can live according to his religion. “The PPP was the real inheritor of vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which he had expressed in his speech on August 11, 1948. This was the ideology that later became the spirit of the 1973 Constitution given as a gift to the Pakistani nation by its first elected PM Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, which guarantees equal rights to minorities", he reiterated this commitment in a statement on eve of the National Minorities Day, which is celebrated across Pakistan on August 11 every year since 2009. He said protecting the rights of minorities and empowering them is part of manifesto of PPP and the party has always taken practical and revolutionary steps in this regard.