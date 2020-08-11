Cambridge Int’l releases results

LAHORE: The Cambridge International on Monday released the results of its June 2020 series to thousands of schools around the world including Pakistan.

According to a press release issued on Monday evening, in Pakistan, this includes about 550 schools that cover a cross-section of institutions ranging from private schools to semi-government and government schools like Model Colleges in Islamabad, Army Public Schools and Divisional Public Schools across the country as well as the renowned private schools of Pakistan.

The release of results means that Cambridge students across Pakistan, like their counterparts around the world, can continue their educational journeys as soon as possible despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Altogether more than 950,000 grades were issued across Cambridge O Level, Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge International AS & A Level, Cambridge IPQ, Cambridge AICE and ICE, to almost 4,000 schools in 139 countries. In Pakistan this year, the most popular Cambridge O Level subjects are English Language, Mathematics (Syllabus D) and Physics and the most popular Cambridge International AS & A Level subjects are Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry.

Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan, Cambridge International, said: ‘I would like to appreciate the efforts of all parents and teachers who supported the students throughout this time and helped them navigate through the uncertainty of the pandemic. These qualifications will open doors for a bright future for our students in Pakistan and indeed worldwide.”

This year, the Cambridge International took the decision not to hold exams for its global June 2020 series. Instead, it engaged with education authorities, governments and schools around the world to develop a robust process for awarding students with assessed grades.

This ensured grades issued for June 2020 would be fair and reliable and accepted by universities and employers globally, in the same way as any other year. The majority of grades awarded to students are the same as those predicted by their teachers. Some will be different, and where they are, most will only be different by one grade, reads the press release.