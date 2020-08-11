Ex-President Tarar’s wife dies

LAHORE:The wife of former president Rafiq Tarar and grandmother of PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar passed away here on Monday. Her funeral prayer was offered at GOR. Senior politicians, lawyers, journalists and people from all walks of life attended the funeral. Former president’s son Dr Amir Tarar, Muhammad Farooq, PML-N Lahore president Pervez Malik, Khawja Imran Nazir, Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Bilal Tarar, Zeeshan Malik, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Ch Shahbaz Ahmad, former Chief Secretary Naveed Akram Cheema, Azam Nazir Tarar Advocate, Ramzan Sidique Bhatti, former Mayor Mubashar Javed, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Shahbaz Badar Waqas Rana, Rana Mahmood Kashif, Sibghat Ullah Sultan, Tauseef Shah, Mian Muhammad Saleem, Dr Abdul Rauf, Dr Ijaz Ahmad Butt, Dr Ehtisham Uddin, Dr Bashir and Dr Ahmad Raza Butt attended the funeral prayer. PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Razia Tarar, former first lady. He prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family.