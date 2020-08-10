close
Mon Aug 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
August 10, 2020

2 die as fire breaks out in Peshawar building

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 10, 2020

PESHAWAR: A young girl and a man died while four people were wounded when fire broke out in a three-storey building in Thanda Kohi area on

Sunday. An official of the Rescue 1122 said the fire broke out in a house and spread to a shoe factory on the ground floor. The firefighters struggled for hours to extinguish the fire that had engulfed in the entire building. A young girl Shaista and another person Jandad died in the fire while a woman and three officials of the Rescue 1122 Ziaullah, Asad and Adil sustained burn injuries while putting out the fire.

Latest News

More From Peshawar