SOPs issued for restaurants

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued the SOPs for restaurants, sports, tourism and entertainment sectors on the recommendation of the Technical Working Group after the National Coordination Committee (NCC) decided to ease lockdown restrictions with effect from August 10. Punjab Food Authority will ensure implementation of the SOPs for restaurants/food businesses. The SOPs include ensuring hand hygiene, social distancing, cleanliness and disinfection of the premises. The tourism service providers and tourists are highly prone to sharing surfaces, catch infectious agents, and transmission of the infectious agent. Therefore, the SOPs for them also include staying away from touching shared surfaces.