PM Imran Khan asks everyone to plant a tree. File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said he wanted everyone to join him on August 9 in planting trees all over Pakistan with the target of 3.5 million trees in a day and wishing to exceed it.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “I want everyone to join me tomorrow, Aug 9, in planting trees all over Pak. Have asked my MPs, ministers, chief ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. The target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it”.

In another tweet, he said, “I want to thank Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad for speaking in support of Kashmiris and against Indian repression in IIOJK - this time at a function on Aug 8 to mark a year of the illegal Indian actions in IOJK”.