In June ,a couple of leaders of the PTI had speculated that the number of coronavirus cases might shoot up exponentially by August 2020.The number of cases nevertheless dropped miraculously. Experts differ as to whether to attribute the good news to herd immunity or to adherence to SOPs by the people.The data on global position of the cases reveals that the average number of deaths per thousand persons in South Asian countries is among the lowest. Furthermore, the number of deaths in Queens and other neighbourhoods inhabited by South Asians in New York is very low compared to other areas. However, there is no conclusive evidence on the role of herd immunity in lowering the numbers. The current trend nevertheless looks good for Pakistan.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA