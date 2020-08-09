close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

Shibli lauds PM on raising Kashmir issue at world level

Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said in your time, personal issues were nurtured by Modi instead of Kashmir issue.

He tweeted, “The Kashmir cause has been sacrificed for personal business interests over the past decade.

The effective and reasoned manner in which Prime Minister Imran Khan is advocating for Kashmiris around the world is unprecedented.

