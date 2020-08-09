PTI govt fails to get benefit from CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: PML-N leader reiterating his demand for resignation from PM Imran Khan has asked the rulers to leave the government to avoid the wrath of people.

Addressing a press conference at 180-H Model Town here on Saturday along with Ataullah Tarar, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI government has badly failed to get benefit from CPEC.

He said if the rulers could not put the economy on track in two years then they could not do so even in 50 years.

Ahsan Iqbal said if the rulers are lacking funds for national projects including Diamer Bhasha Dam how would they execute River Ravi front project with billions of dollars. He suggested the government to give Rs 10 billion to Higher Education Department if they have enough funds for projects.

PML-N Secretary General said the NAB is a sub-office of PTI.

If an action was taken against sugar thieves, corruption in BRT, medicines crisis and flour shortage then one can say that there is some change, Ahsan Iqbal said, added that PTI joined the government by making tall claims but failed to deliver so the PM should resign and go home.

He warned not to allow fascism in the Pakistan of Quaid e Azam. Criticising the role of media, he said media has not conducted trial of PTI the way they did of PML-N.

He said nobody has stopped PTI from working.

PML-N would have put the economy on track in five years. He said who would hold Imran Khan responsible for dropping the national economy by 7 percent.

He condemned the budget of Rs 6 billion for CPEC which means the huge project will be completed in 200 years.