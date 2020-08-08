Two consecutive national boxing C’ships planned

LAHORE: The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is considering holding two consecutive national championships later this year. Secretary PBF Colonel Nasir said: “We are making every effort to revive sports activities. “If the corona-virus situation improves, we will hold the National Youth Championship in November and the 38th National Boxing Championship in December,” he said. He said that the Youth Championship would be held in Peshawar or Quetta and the National Championship in Lahore.