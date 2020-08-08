close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

Two consecutive national boxing C’ships planned

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is considering holding two consecutive national championships later this year. Secretary PBF Colonel Nasir said: “We are making every effort to revive sports activities. “If the corona-virus situation improves, we will hold the National Youth Championship in November and the 38th National Boxing Championship in December,” he said. He said that the Youth Championship would be held in Peshawar or Quetta and the National Championship in Lahore.

Latest News

More From Sports