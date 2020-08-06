Former ADC arrested on corruption charges

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Wednesday arrested a former additional deputy commissioner revenue Gujrat in a corruption case from Lahore.

According to ACE Regional Director Abdul Salam Arif, ADCR Rani Hafsa Kanwal was involved in a mega embezzlement and corruption scandal. She was accused of illegal transfer of land and also allotment of sand tenders against the rules which caused a loss of millions of rupees to the government exchequer.

According to sources, various agencies had sent their reports to the higher authorities about the bank accounts and properties of Kanwal, who was transferred from Gujarat due to corruption and misuse of powers. During her deployment in Gujarat, she also benefited the owners of housing societies against the rules. The ACE arrested her from Lahore and shifted her to Gujarat for further investigation.

535 accused caught stealing power: Gepco teams have caught 535 accused stealing electricity during July. On the directives of Gepco Chief Executive Mohsin Raza, regional task force and surveillance teams held 535 accused, including 106 from city circle, 138 from cantonment circle, 96 from Gujrat circle, 127 from Sialkot circle and 68 from Narowal circle. The Gepco authorities have also issued detection bills to the tune of Rs 40 million to the accused and registered cases against them.

MAN GUNNED DOWN: A man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Alipur Chatha, Gujranwala, on Wednesday. Yar Muhammad, 55, and his son were going to a market when some attackers opened fire at them, leaving Yar Muhammad dead on the spot.