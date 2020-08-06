Mills’ plea against sugar inquiry commission: SHC directs federal govt’s counsel to conclude arguments

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the federal government’s counsel to argue on the petition of sugar mills against the sugar inquiry commission report to the extent of as many as 20 sugar mills owners in Sindh.

The direction came on the petition of Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills and others, which sought quashment of the sugar commission inquiry report. The court also dismissed the application filed by Sindh Growers Alliance to become an intervener in the petition observing that the applicant is not an aggrieved party in the case.Petitioners counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan concluded arguments on the petition questioning the constitution and terms of reference of the inquiry commission. He submitted that the commission was not properly constituted in accordance with the relevant legislation besides the commission included members who were biased and had already made up their minds against the sugar mills as they were members of the earlier inquiry committee constituted for the same purpose. He submitted that Prime Minister’s Adviser Shahzad Akbar has no authority to interfere in the process of the inquiry by issuing direction to the FIA authorities.

He submitted during the entire inquiry commission exercise, none of the petitioners were asked for information or clarification regarding the operation and business of their respective sugar mills though the sugar commission made observations against the petitioners which has had an adverse impact on the businesses and reputation of petitioners. He submitted that the prime minister has no authority to make public the tax documents of persons. The counsel submitted that a perception has been created that all sugar mills are indulging in unlawful activities due to observations made in the inquiry report and ensuing media debates on the subject.

It is pertinent to mention that the sugar inquiry commission, which was constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe and fix responsibility for the sugar shortage and price hike of the commodity in the country in the last couple of years, had revealed the names of a number of sugar mills owned by politicians and their relatives, including those belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, its allies as well as some members of opposition parties of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People’s Party, which were responsible for the sugar crisis.