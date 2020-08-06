75-year-old woman raped, brutally assaulted in India

ERNAKULAM: A 75-year-old Indian woman was raped and brutally assaulted in Kerala’s rural Ernakulam, police said. The doctors at a private medical college hospital, where the elderly woman is being treated, said that her condition has improved slightly. The police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident. A 66-year-old woman is among those arrested, they said. The septuagenarian was raped at the house of one of the accused, according to the police. “While one of the accused raped her, the other, who was drunk, assaulted her brutally. This happened at the house of one of the accused,” K Karthick, District Police Chief, Rural Ernakulam, told NDTV.