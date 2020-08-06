Two killed in Kohistan road accident

MANSEHRA: Two people were killed and 17 others suffered critical injuries when a pickup vehicle plunged into a gorge in the Simodara area of Lower Kohistan on Wednesday.

“Two people were killed and seventeen others were critically injured when a pickup vehicle plunged into the deep ravine,” Khalilur Rehman, the SHO of Pattan Police Station told reporters.

The vehicle carrying 19 passengers was on its way to Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan from Simodar area when the driver while negotiating a sharp turn lost control over the steering as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into the ravine. The locals rushed to the scene following the incident and shifted the injured to the civil hospital in Pattan where the doctor pronounced Saiful Muluk and Mohammad Aslam dead. The injured including Mohammad Khursheed, Mohammad Saddam, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahoor Ahmad, Sarbuland Khan, Inzamam, Riazwanullah, Mujeebur Rehman, Shah Alam, Azizur Rehman, Gul Bur, Ilyas Khan, Mohammad Sohail, Attaur Rehma, Noor Mohammad, Mujeebur Rehman Khan and Gul Hassan were referred to Ayub Medical complex hospital. The Pattan police started the investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident after registering a first information report.