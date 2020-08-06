City sign winger Ferran Torres from Valencia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Manchester City have announced the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres on a five-year deal as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his attacking options.
The 20-year-old Spaniard, City’s first signing of the summer transfer window, has penned a five-year contract for a reported initial fee of £20.9 million ($27 million). “I am so happy to be joining City,” Torres told the Premier League club’s website.