Two ‘drug mules’ remanded

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded two suspects in the custody of Customs authorities for two days for interrogation over the charge of allegedly smuggling crystal meth, also known as ice, in the city.

The Customs investigation officer told the West district judicial magistrate that Sanaullah and Imran Khan were apprehended possessing 1.8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine worth more than Rs18 million.

He added that the Customs found the drugs during checking on inter-city buses at Mochko as the agency’s intelligence wing had tipped the authorities off about a smuggling bid. He said the suspects claimed they were to receive Rs5,000 each to move the drugs. He pleaded with the court to grant him the custody of the suspects for questioning to trace their handlers. The court accepted the plea.