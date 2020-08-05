Our pushback

Our country is in the grip of multifaceted problems, ranging from dealing with the coronavirus to Indian aggression. We are an agricultural country but are facing wheat and sugar crises. However, when I watch talk shows and news on television, it seems none of these are our issues. All I see is bickering and mudslinging by all parties against each other. All they do is point fingers and blame each other for the destruction of the country. It seems the only thing they agree on is that the country is in shambles; but all they want to do is to fix blame. In a country like Pakistan, wheat or sugar shortages are nothing less than criminal. This shows total incompetence on the part of the government. However, the opposition seems happy that the government is getting the blame and doing nothing to solve the problem.

We as a country could not even agree on how to deal with the deadly coronavirus pandemic. On the external front, India has been on the offensive in Kashmir for more than a year. All parties claim that they handled the issue better than others. I wonder if even one of them was right, why is the issue at the stage where we are now? Our silence, songs, and empty rhetoric won’t mean anything until we as a nation stand together against India. We will have to strengthen our economy so that the world takes us seriously. Simply military might won’t get us the results we want. We need unity and action in order to push India back.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad