Bilawal, Shahbaz concerned over govt failure on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif Monday discussed the current political situation in the country and proposed an all parties conference (APC) of the opposition. During the telephonic conservation, they also expressed reservations about what they called the ‘government’s failures’ on Kashmir issue. Bilawal said India was oppressing Kashmiris while Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to provide relief to the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. He said the country never saw such a peak during the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and accused the government of hiding the coronavirus figures and playing with the lives of the people of Pakistan. He said rising inflation had made the life of people difficult and now they were looking towards the opposition. He was hopeful that decisions in the proposed APC would have significant implications on the future. Shahbaz agreed with the views of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Though the opposition has agreed to call an APC after Eid, it has not yet decided the date.