Man killed

FAISALABAD: A man was killed whereas five others sustained injured in two incidents near here on Monday. According to Rescue 1122, Maqbool, 65, s/o Khushi Muhammad was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by some unidentified persons near Marzipura Bazaar No-2 on Narwala Road. The victim suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused. As many as five persons were injured in a rickshaw-car collision near 26 Adda on Tandlianwala-Satiana Road. The injured included M Ikram, 30, Zawar Khan, 28, Taj, 25, Hassan and Husnain. They were shifted to a nearby hospital by Rescue 1122.