Independence Day: prisoners to get special remission

The home department on the recommendation made by the Sindh government has issued special remission orders for the prisoners. The move has been taken ahead the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The order issued reads, “On the eve of Eidhul Azha and Independence Day (August 14, 2020), in order to create a sense of inclusiveness and goodwill amongst the prisoners, the chief minister Sindh is pleased to grant special remission in terms of Rule 788 of the Sindh Prisons and Correctional Services Rule-2019 read with Rule 790 and 791, in the sentences of imprisonment of prisoners, a total of ninety (90) days on the occasion of Eidul Azha and Independence Day.”

Special remission of 90 days is for all convicts except the condemned prisoners and those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities (as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Second Amendment Ordinance 1999), Zina Section-10 office of Zina Enforcement of Hadood Ordinance, also under Section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code, kidnapping and abduction, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act.

According to the order, this award of special remission will be given as per “Rule 796 of the Sindh Prisons and Correctional Services Rules 2019 in the history ticket and remission sheet of the prisoners concerned as soon as possible, after it is made and the reasons for the award of special remission by the government will be briefly recorded thereon”.