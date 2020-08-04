Hospitals to start routine services

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday ordered resuming routine services in all units of government sector hospitals here.

“All the leading hospitals of Lahore, including Lahore General Hospital, Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have been directed to resume working in all sections with immediate effect,” said the minister while chairing a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Secretary SHME Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary SHME Nadir Chattha, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Mayo Hospital CEO Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Children Hospital Dean Professor Masood Sadiq, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Dr Mehmud Ayaz, Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Professor Arif Tajammul, General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mehmud Salahuddin were present on the occasion, whereas vice-chancellors, principals and MSs of medical universities and teaching hospitals joined via video link.

Secretary SHME Barrister Nabeel Awan gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the COVID-19 services being offered in different hospitals.

The minister said, “With the blessings of Almighty Allah we are witnessing a steep decline in the number of corona patients. The treatment of COVID-19 patients will continue in Mayo Hospital, Yakki Gate Hospital, Expo Center and PKLI. All the new patients will be referred and admitted to these hospitals.

The decision on entrance test for medical institutions will be made very soon. All hospitals will work as per routine in Rawalpindi with the exception of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

Elaborating further, the minister said, “Currently we have 10 patients in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital and 27 patients in Nishtar Hospital Multan. For last nine days, no new cases have been reported in Gujranwala. Only two patients are under treatment in Dera Ghazi Khan and only three patients in Gujrat. With the hard work of our doctors, a large majority of patients have recovered and returned to their homes. Best possible treatment is being provided to patients, she concluded.