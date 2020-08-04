Rawalpindi crime-free zone?

Rawalpindi :Could it be believed that the Rawalpindi District demonstrated in daily report as the ‘Crime-Free Zone’, during the Eid days as only three motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of three police stations of the district.

Not even a single crime was committed in 24 police stations of the district including Sadar Bairuni, Chauntra, City, Ganjmandi, Waris Khan, Banni, Ratta, Westridge, Nasirabad, Jatli, RA Bazaar, Race Course, Airport, Taxila, Wah, Mandra, Gujar Khan, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Satian and many others.

A journalist dealing with the crime affairs whispered on the situation, “The police were kept asleep or the criminals were on Eid leaves during the Eid days.” However, the authorities have asked the relevant officers to explain reason of showing such a low crime rate in almost all police stations of the district.