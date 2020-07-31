Havelian -Thakot Higway to serve as major project of

ISLAMABAD: The Havelian-Thakot of the Karakoram Highway Phase II (KKH) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that has been opened to traffic will serve as a major project of connectivity for socio-economic uplift.

The project is now stands completed with opening of its Class II Highway section, Mansehra-Thakot.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday, this mega road project would prove to be the backbone of the country’s economy and provide employment opportunities to a large portion of the population.”

The 79-kilometre-long Class II Highway Mansehra-Thakot and the Havelian-Mansehra expressway section, launched in November 2019, form the 118 kilometres Havelian-Thakot.Karakoram Highway, the only overland connection between China and Pakistan at present, was built with fund from China during 1966-1978.

The first phase of KKH’s renovation and expansion project had been completed in 2013. In 2014, the memorandum on the second phase of KKH was signed between Pakistan and China.

The KKH II has three sections, namely, Havelian-Thakot, Havelian-Islamabad and Thakot-Raikot.

According to the Havelian-Thakot project’s contractor, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), besides this section, the Havelian-Islamabad section has also been completed so far. Only the Thakot-Raikot section is yet to be constructed, the report added.