20 shops sealed over lockdown violations

BAHAWALPUR: City AC Azman Ch Thursday sealed more than 20 shops in Bahawalpur city over violation of smart lockdown. Reportedly, majority of shops were sealed in University Chowk area.

DEPRIVED VALUABLES: Passengers of a Rawalpindi-bound van that was coming from Karachi were deprived of cash and other valuables by bandits on M-5 Motorway near Jhangrra Sherqi interchange in the vicinity of PS Naushera Jadeed on Friday night. According to a spokesman of the district police office, the gunmen intercepted the van when it halted for the change of its one tyre. The bandits snatched cash and other valuables from the passengers.