KP’s ex-minister remanded to police in murder case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A local court on Thursday handed over former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Ibrar Hussain alias Mohammad Iqbal to the police on a two-day physical remand.
“We arrested the accused from Abbottabad and produced him before the judicial magistrate who handed him over to the police on remand,” Mohammad Bashir, a deputy superintendent of police, told reporters outside the court premises. Ibrar Hussain had allegedly opened fire on a Jirga, leaving a local office-bearer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Zeeshan Arif, dead over a land dispute in Ghazikot area on Tuesday. The jirga was in progress when Ibrar got infuriated and allegedly opened fire on Zeeshan Arif.
MANSEHRA: A local court on Thursday handed over former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Ibrar Hussain alias Mohammad Iqbal to the police on a two-day physical remand.
“We arrested the accused from Abbottabad and produced him before the judicial magistrate who handed him over to the police on remand,” Mohammad Bashir, a deputy superintendent of police, told reporters outside the court premises. Ibrar Hussain had allegedly opened fire on a Jirga, leaving a local office-bearer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Zeeshan Arif, dead over a land dispute in Ghazikot area on Tuesday. The jirga was in progress when Ibrar got infuriated and allegedly opened fire on Zeeshan Arif.