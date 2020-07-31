close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

KP’s ex-minister remanded to police in murder case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

MANSEHRA: A local court on Thursday handed over former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Ibrar Hussain alias Mohammad Iqbal to the police on a two-day physical remand.

“We arrested the accused from Abbottabad and produced him before the judicial magistrate who handed him over to the police on remand,” Mohammad Bashir, a deputy superintendent of police, told reporters outside the court premises. Ibrar Hussain had allegedly opened fire on a Jirga, leaving a local office-bearer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Zeeshan Arif, dead over a land dispute in Ghazikot area on Tuesday. The jirga was in progress when Ibrar got infuriated and allegedly opened fire on Zeeshan Arif.

